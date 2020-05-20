Efforts to recall three Sebastian City Council members kicks off

A group called Sebastian Voters Against Gilliams and Parris, organized nearly three months ago, said they lost trust in those two council members.
The group said that an alleged illegal meeting that happened in April motivated them even more to try to remove Damien Gilliams, Pamela Parris and a third councilman, Charles Mauti.
The meeting is now part of a criminal investigation.
“Come the illegal meeting, it’s kind of like your neighbor breaking into your house. He can apologize but are you ever really going to trust your neighbor again?,” said Chris Nunn, a group member.
Damien Gilliams, one of the council members, arrived at the park and claimed the recall group did not have the proper permit to rent out the park, but the city's park director confirmed they followed all the proper procedures.
Organizers believe they have already collected close to 1900 signed petitions in the first day, just shy of their goal.
