Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida eatery

Former NFL star Chad Johnson left a $1,000 tip for his waiter after dining at a restaurant in Broward County that recently reopened amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Johnson posted a photo on Twitter Monday that shows his $37 tab and his note congratulating the restaurant for reopening.
Havana’s Cuban Cuisine also shared a photo of Johnson’s receipt on Facebook and thanked the former NFL wide receiver for his generosity.
Restaurants in Broward County were allowed to reopen dine-in service Monday with 25% limited indoor capacity. Restaurants with outdoor seating would have to keep tables 6 feet apart.
