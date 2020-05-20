Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida eatery

By Associated Press | May 20, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 10:56 AM

Former NFL star Chad Johnson left a $1,000 tip for his waiter after dining at a restaurant in Broward County that recently reopened amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson posted a photo on Twitter Monday that shows his $37 tab and his note congratulating the restaurant for reopening.

Havana’s Cuban Cuisine also shared a photo of Johnson’s receipt on Facebook and thanked the former NFL wide receiver for his generosity.

Restaurants in Broward County were allowed to reopen dine-in service Monday with 25% limited indoor capacity. Restaurants with outdoor seating would have to keep tables 6 feet apart.

