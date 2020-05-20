Fallen Naval hero from Vero to receive special NASCAR honor

A fallen service member from Vero Beach is receiving a special honor from NASCAR this Memorial Day weekend.
U.S. Navy Petty Officer Jonathan Richard Clement, an aircrewman and rescue swimmer, died during a training mission at a Naval air station in San Diego two years ago.
At the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte on Sunday, NASCAR will honor Clement and our servicemembers who lost their lives. NASCAR says each driver in the race, dubbed the “600 Miles of Remembrance,” will carry the name of a fallen service member across the windshield of their car.
Clement’s life will be honored on the car of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.
Honoring fallen members of the military and the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces has become a NASCAR tradition each Memorial Day weekend. This year's race will have a variety of other tributes, including flyovers and a 21-gun salute, to salute the troops.
Coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 starts at 6 p.m. Sunday on FOX 29.
