‘Free’ teacher licensing exam abruptly ends

The intentions were good. Actually, they were great. In an effort to help those struggling financially during the COVID-19 crisis, on March 23, the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) suspended fees to take the state's teacher certification exam, also known as the FTCE. The series of must-pass teacher tests can cost an examinee several hundred dollars depending on the tests and number of tests they need to take and pass in order to secure their permanent certification to teach in Florida.