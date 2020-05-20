H.G. Roosters let insurance lapse before destructive fire

H.G. Roosters let insurance lapse before destructive fire
By T.A. Walker | May 20, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 1:30 PM

H.G. Roosters, the only gay bar in West Palm Beach, let its insurance lapse due to the coronavirus outbreak, and is now dealing with the aftermath of a destructive fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Dozens of firefighters rush to save iconic West Palm Beach bar

In a text message to WFLX FOX 29, A.J. Wasson, the owner of H.G. Roosters, explained why they decided not to renew their insurance policy.

No insurance. It expired 4/4. My agents new quote was for $25k. I told her I could not afford it. I was shut down and needed all my available cash to pay my employees. We agreed to hold off on liability until we knew we were reopening. The employees working around the bar were covered under worker's compensation.

AJ Wasson - H.G. Roosters Owner

Wasson said the premium was due in full for the entire year and he decided to pay his employees during the bar's shutdown instead.

"Was it a risk I took? Yeah. My employees had to pay their rent, buy food, pay their bills," said Wasson.

The bar estimates that it will take six months and around $300,000 to rebuild the establishment, none of which will be covered by insurance.

Wasson said he is considering several options to start rebuilding immediately, including taking out a mortgage on the building, utilizing lines of credit, and other options that he said he may reveal at a later date.

"This fire remains under investigation and unfortunately no information on it can be provided."Peter LeDuc, Fire Marshal for the City of West Palm Beach.

Posted by Melissa St John on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

A look inside at the damage caused by the fire at H.G. Roosters:

Look inside H.G. Roosters after a fire this morning at Florida’s oldest gay bar. Watch a tour with T.A. Walker - WPTV: https://bit.ly/3bQC1MQ

Posted by WPTV on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Scripps Only Content 2020