Indian River Co. asking parents for input on distance learning

The Indian River County School District is asking for input from parents regarding online learning.
Some of the questions include how satisfied are you with the quality of education your children is receiving and how the district has adapted to the changes brought on by the coronavirus.
Parents also have the opportunity to provide any improvements the school district can make in regards to virtual learning.
Click here to take the survey.
