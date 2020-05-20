Jupiter boys donating meals to first responders in Jupiter

Two Jupiter boys are raising big money to feed our local heroes.
Max and Gavin Gelinas started a fundraiser "Gernerous Portions."
Through a GoFundme page, they've raised more than $5,000.
They've bought food from local restaurants for workers at hospitals like Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
They've also delivered to local fire rescue stations and the Jupiter Police Department.
The brothers are proud of how they can help their local frontline workers and more.
"Not only did we want to help out the healthcare workers and first responders, we also wanted to help out our local restaurants," said Max.
“The ones that are struggling during this like, tough shut down. We just wanted to help them out," said Gavin
Generous Portions has dished out nearly 400 meals.
BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} If you'd like to help their efforts, you can donate here. BrightspotCmsObjectEnd
Scripps Only Content 2020