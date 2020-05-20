Jupiter company cleans first responders' homes for free

A Jupiter mother who was determined to save her business when the coronavirus pandemic struck is back on her feet and paying it forward in a big way.
Heather Canning is proudly cleaning up the economic mess the COVID-19 pandemic left on her business, One Organized Mom.
"We’re back in business," said Canning. "We’ve been able to hire back all of our employees."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida
WPTV first introduced you to Canning in April, when she had just learned the Paycheck Protection Program had run out of funds.
"Unfortunately, we had to start laying off some of our staff," said Canning.
After our story aired, Canning said dozens of people reached out for service, and One Organized Mom finally got the PPP loan, allowing her to bring back her staff.
"Most of out employees who did come back, nobody saw unemployment, and that’s really hard because this is more than a business. It’s a family," said Canning.
So Canning and her cleaning crew have launched a new campaign, paying it forward to the first responders of the pandemic.
"We are offering free house cleanings up to four hours for our first responders, medical, law enforcement, fireman," said Canning.
The plan is to clean 100 homes in 30 days.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Inspiring South Florida
"Any little contribution you can make, no matter how big or small it is, is impactful," said Canning.
For more information on how first responders can get their home cleaned for free, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020