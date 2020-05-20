LIVE: V.P. Pence, Gov. DeSantis discuss Florida's economic recovery

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida's economic recovery is taking center stage on Wednesday as Vice President Mike Pence meets with Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando.
"I really think Florida has set the pace," Pence told DeSantis during a news conference outside a nursing home. "The way you deployed testing, the way you implemented and echoed federal guidance, it's commendable."
On Wednesday, afternoon, the vice president and governor visited Beth's Burger Bar and spoke about Florida's phased reopening plan.
"We've slowed the spread, and now we're opening up," said Pence.
Florida is currently in "full Phase One" of its reopening strategy, meaning restaurants and retail stores can operate at 50 percent capacity indoors, and gyms and fitness centers can reopen.
"50 percent indoors, and then outdoors, very encouraged to do the outdoors. I mean, it's low risk," DeSantis said.
Later in the day, Pence and DeSantis participated in a roundtable discussion with state tourism and hospitality leaders to discuss their plans to safely reopen.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 47,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 2,096 deaths.
