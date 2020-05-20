Palm Beach County school leaders discuss future of schooling

Palm Beach County school board members met Wednesday to discuss what schooling will look like this summer, and also in the fall. Among the discussions, the school budget and food service.
They also talked about if school resumes in August, how to implement social distancing on the school buses.
"We have to make sure that we do everything to keep children safe and healthy while they are in a brick and mortar school. After safety is concerned we are talking about restructuring the instructional program and opportunities available to children. I'm going to ask that we focus on the needs of the children," said Board member Dr. Debra Robinson.
There will be at least five additional meetings over the summer to discuss moving forward.
Scripps Only Content 2020