Palm Beach Gardens certifying businesses compliance to Phase One

Donna Walsh is the manager of Prosecco Cafe in Palm Beach Gardens. She's proud of the endorsement her restaurant earned from the city.
She said the inspectors came into the restaurant unannounced.
"And then it wasn't until after the fact that we found out they were coming in and I guess doing pop inspections to make sure people were complying," she said.
The concept is called the "Certificate of Verification."
The City of Palm Beach Gardens goes out to businesses to see if they are meeting the guidelines of the governor's Executive Order.
Inspectors with the fire and police departments, building division, and code enforcement started with restaurants and from there nail salons and barbershops.
"And they have teams through each of those divisions that go out and they go to the restaurants, for instance, and they'll look to make sure that tables are six-feet apart, meeting the occupancies that are required during this phase," Niki Spencer with the City of Palm Beach Gardens said.
Spencer said inspectors are also checking if people are wearing masks, gloves, and putting up signs that the Executive Order requires.
There are over 5,000 businesses in Palm Beach Gardens. She said it took roughly two days to check all the restaurants, nail salons to barbershops to complete most of the inspections.
Walsh said they already hold themselves to a high standard but getting the certificate is a little bit more reassurance, especially in a time like now when it comes to bringing in business.
"We're slowly seeing it come back we're aware it's going to take a while but we're hopeful," she said.
