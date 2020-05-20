Passenger in Palm Beach County crash dies 3 days after wreck

A passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash last weekend in Palm Beach County died Tuesday from their injuries.
The wreck occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of State Road 7 and 50 Street S.
A PBSO report said a witness saw a 2004 Honda CRV make a left turn from northbound State Road 7 onto 50 Street S.
At the same time, a 2019 Lexus was heading southbound in the inside lane through the intersection. As the Lexus entered the intersection, PBSO said the Honda turned in front of it, causing a collision.
Both vehicles came to final rest in the southbound lanes of State Road 7.
PBSO said the passenger of the Honda, Edward Noel Cyr, 68, of Palm Springs, Florida, was not wearing a seat belt and was critically injured. He was transported to Delray Medical Center by air.
Cyr later died Tuesday afternoon at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the wreck.
The driver of the Honda had minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital.
The driver of the Lexus was not hurt.
