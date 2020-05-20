Recall efforts begins in Sebastian

Efforts to recall three Sebastian council members began Wednesday.
A group organizing the recall effort started collecting signed petitions at Riverview Park.
Chris Nunn, an organizer of the group ‘Sebastian Voters against Gilliams and Parris’, said they already collected almost all of the petitions they need for the first phase of the potential recall process. He estimated they had at least 1900 signatures Wednesday afternoon.
Nunn explained he helped organize the group in February when voters began losing trust in Damien Gilliams and Pamela Parris.
An alleged illegal meeting on April 22 motivated the group, even more, to try to remove Damien Gilliams and Pamela Parris from their positions. A third council member at that meeting, Charles Mauti, joined their list of council members they no longer support.
Mauti apologized for his actions at a May special meeting.
“Come to the illegal meeting, it’s kind of like your neighbor breaking into your house. He can apologize but are you ever really going to trust your neighbor again?” Nunn said.
Voters like Jeanne Pierce signed petitions to recall all three council members.
“Oh, I just think these guys are ridiculous... Too many people don’t vote and don’t have a clue what’s going on around here,” Pierce said.
Gilliams showed up at the Wednesday recall effort, claiming the group needed a permit to reserve the park for their mission. The parks department for the City of Sebastian confirmed former Sebastian Police Chief Michelle Morris paid the fee to reserve the park and filled out the proper application. A permit is not needed for the size and purpose of the recall effort.
The petition signing will continue at Riverview Park Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
