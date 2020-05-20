‘Technical issue’ leads to negative coronavirus test underreporting

Senator Gayle Harrell said in a statement, “Accurate and timely reporting of these test results is extremely important but can be very complicated given the different types of tests and specific technology used for processing the tests by various labs. I have been in direct communication with Surgeon General Rivkees concerning the recent delay and backlog in reporting the results of a specific type of test in Martin County. The reporting mechanism used by Abbott Laboratory does not interface directly with the DOH MERLIN system. Dr. Rivkees and the Dept. of Health are working diligently to resolve this problem. He has assured me that all backlogged test results will be updated into the state dashboard within the next 24 hours even if they have to be entered manually by the Dept. of Health.”