V.P. Pence to discuss Florida's economic recovery

Florida's economic recovery will take center stage on Wednesday when Vice President Mike Pence meets with Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando.
The vice president and governor are scheduled to discuss Florida's phased reopening during a lunch around 1:30 p.m.
After that, the pair will participate in a roundtable discussion with state tourism and hospitality leaders to discuss their plans to safely reopen.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 47,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 2,096 deaths.
