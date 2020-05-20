West Palm Beach teen turns sneakers into art

Talk about serious talent!
A West Palm Beach teen is putting his creativity to great use during the coronavirus quarantine.
14-year-old Aaron Kruppenbacher is an eighth-grade student at Berean Christian School and has a knack for airbrushing.
Aaron recently bought a pair of used Nike sneakers at a consignment shop and transformed them into an incredible work of art.
Using a stencil and airbrush kit his parents had gotten him for Christmas, Aaron painted Looney Tunes characters onto the sneakers, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and more.
The cartoon characters were set against the backdrop of outer space and lightning bolts, making for a really cool image.
Way to go Aaron!
