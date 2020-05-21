Before and after pictures show nurse’s battle with coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to show everyone how badly being sedated for 6 weeks on a ventilator or intubated can be. Amongst other things, covid19 reduced my lung capacity with pneumonia. Over 8 weeks I’ve been away from family and friends Getting stronger everyday and working to increase my lung capacity. I’ll get back to where I was in healthier ways this time....maybe even do cardio 😱. #covid19 #caronavirus #recovery #godblessmynurses