The Breakers resort on Palm Beach reopening Friday

After a 10-week temporary closure, The Breakers hotel on Palm Beach will reopen its doors Friday.
The iconic Palm Beach resort closed on March 18 amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, they said staff has “meticulously reviewed every facet and area of our operations to implement enhanced safeguards."
The actions were outlined in a detailed report released by The Breakers Palm Beach addressing the hotel’s "Health & Safety Precautions in Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)" ahead of reopening on May 22.
The 16-page document includes an extensive explanation and the widespread changes guests can expect to “meet and exceed all government guidelines and industry recommendations."
“Every housekeeper will be provided a cloth mask, gloves as well as shoe coverings. For every room they disinfect, they will use two sets of gloves: one in the bathroom and one in the bedroom, and they will dispose of those,” said Sara Flight of The Breakers Palm Beach.
The Breakers was founded in 1896 by Henry Morrison Flagler, who is considered a visionary for transforming South Florida into a vacation destination.
Impressed with the mild winter climate, Flagler extended Florida’s railroads down the state’s east coast and acquired or constructed resort hotels along the route.
Now, into its second century, hotel leaders are shining a light on the hotel’s resilience over more than a century.
"Since our temporary closure, our focus has been on keeping our team, guests, members and community safe," reads a statement on The Breakers website. "We look forward to warmly welcoming our guests and the only thing that exceeds our preparation is our excitement. When you’re ready, we’ll be here like we have been for more than a century."
Across the country, the hotel industry is responding to a sea of change after the onset of the coronavirus. As more hotels reopen, guests will notice enhanced cleanliness and social distancing measures including alterations to the check-in process and food service.
The American Hotel & Lodging Association also issued guidance as hotels return to business, including best practices on the following topics:
- Employee & guest health
- Employee responsibilities
- Cleaning products and protocols
- Physical distancing
The Breakers staff said they will continue to closely monitor and adhere to changes in government policy.
However, the CDC is still encouraging the community to stay home as much as possible and avoid close contact, especially for those who are at higher risk of severe illness.
The agency also warns that temporary accommodations, hotels, motels, and rental properties, may increase exposure to the virus through person-to-person contact and possibly through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects.
The CDC posted additional guidance for lodging, including the following:
- Take the same steps you would in other public places—for example, avoid close contact with others, wash your hands often, and wear a cloth face covering.
- When you get to your room or rental property, clean and disinfect all high-touch surfaces. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, remote controls, toilets, and sink faucets.
- Bring an EPA-registered disinfectant and other personal cleaning supplies, including cloths and disposable gloves.
- Wash any plates, cups, or silverware (other than pre-wrapped plastic) before using.
