Brightline suspends South Florida train service for months

Officials at Virgin Trains USA say they're suspending operations between Miami and West Palm Beach “for the coming months" because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In posts on social media, the high speed train company cited social distancing, the work from home mandates and other considerations as reasons it will take longer for service demands to reach pre-virus levels.
The company says construction will continue on a planned West Palm Beach to Orlando route. Work is also moving forward on adding two stations in Miami-Dade County and one in Boca Raton.
