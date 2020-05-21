Coronavirus death toll rises by 44 in state, by 9 in Palm Beach County

The state coronavirus death toll rose by 44 to 2,096, including by 7 to 291 in Palm Beach County, as both numbers were down from the previous day, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, the state reported 55 more deaths and Palm Beach County rose by 9.
Last Wednesday, the increases were 55 in the state and 9 in the county.
New cases statewide rose slightly from 502 to 527 after 854 on Monday. In Palm Beach County, they climbed by 77 compared with 41 the day before.
The Treasure Coast reported 26 new cases, including 23 in Martin County, 4 in Okeechobee, none in Indian River and St. Lucie County down 1. The state sometimes rectifies incorrect county locations. Miami-Dade's cases increased by 92 and Broward by 32.
The Treasure Coast area reported no additional deaths Wednesday. St. Lucie is at 28, Indian River at 9, Martin at 8 and Okechobee none.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, increasing by 11 to 589 in one day. Broward County rose by 3 to 285, which is 6 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 89 and no new deaths in one day. Manatee is fifth with 84, a rise of 2.
Twenty-one of the 44 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,210 deaths for 57.7 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate dropped four-tenths of a percentage point to 6.1 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 1.0 percent compared with 1.3 percent the day before.
The number of tests reported Wednesday was significantly higher than the day before, 55,507 compared with 38,452. A total of 772,669 have been tested with 723,877 negative results and the remaining 1,321 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.4 percent in the state compared with 6.0 percent in the United States and 6.5 percent worldwide, which neared 330,000 deaths and passed 5 million cases Wednesday. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.1 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 8.3 percent in St. Lucie, 8.3 percent in Indian River and 1.9 percent in Martin.
The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man to a 103-year-old women, both in Miami-Dade. Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older in state data. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 43 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 305 cases of infants to 4 years old and 677 from 314 among the 47,471 testing positive.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states. The seven new deaths reported are five men and two women, ranging from 43 to 94.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104. Martin County also reported on Sunday an infant girl tested positive.
West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 904 cases, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 819, Boca Raton with 572, Boynton Beach with 523, Delray Beach with 439 and Belle Glade has 296. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 227. Stuart's cases jumped to 177 from 158 Tuesday and 94 one week ago, and Indiantown from 148 to 152.
Palm Beach County has 4,776 cases out of 57,174 total tested, including 103 awaiting results, for 8.4 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 16,034 positive cases out of 146,795 tested for 10.9 percent, and Broward is second with 6,407 cases and 83,836 tested for 7.6 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 336 positive out of 7,300 for 4.6 percent, Martin with 419 of 4,749 for 8.8 percent, Indian River with 108 out of 3,320 for 3.3 percent and Okeechobee with 49 out of 1,229 for 3.8 percent. Martin's percentage dropped from 10.8 as 1,091 additional test results were reported, including 23 positive for a daily positive rate of 2.1 percent.
A total of 8,641 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 187 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 965 in Palm Beach County, 87 in St. Lucie, 58 in Martin, 29 in Indian River and 7 in Okeechobee.
Florida is in 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, according to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Worldometers.info. BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Maryland has reported 27 more deaths than Florida, including 42 Wednesday.
Florida has 98 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 287 per million. New York, which represents one-third of the deaths in the nation, has 1,481 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 42.2 per million.
National data
The death toll was 94,994 with 1,461 additional deaths through Wednesday night. Cases hit 1,590,991 with 21,408 additional ones. On Tuesday, there were 1,552 more deaths and 20,289 cases. LAst Wednesday, there were 1,822 additional deaths and 21,711 more cases.
Four states reported additional deaths in triple figures Wednesday, compared with five Tuesday.
No. 1 New York reported the most -- 168 -- the same as Tuesday to move to 28,816. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state.
Neighboring New Jersey had the second-most deaths, 156 after 143 the day before, for second place with 10,747. Illinois reported 146 deaths -- one more than the record set Tuesday -- to climb to 4,525 in sixth place. No. 3 Massachusetts added 128 deaths after 76 Tuesday for a total of 6,066.
In double digits were No. 4 Michigan with 43, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 71, No. 7 Connecticut with 57, No. 8 California with 87, No. 9 Louisiana with 27.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 22 after 26 Tuesday. No. 18 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th behind Virginia, reporting 7 more deaths to reach 1,036 as well as 182 more cases.
One week ago Wednesday in the United States, there were 85,540 deaths, two weeks ago there were 74,799, three weeks ago 61,655, four weeks ago 47,894, five weeks ago 32,712, six weeks ago 17,691, seven weeks ago 6,394, eight weeks ago 1,260, nine weeks ago 170, 10 weeks ago 38, 11 weeks ago 9 and 11 weeks ago none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 30.8 percent of the 4,579 additional deaths and 28.6 percent of the world total Tuesday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The deaths are still skyrocketing in Brazil with 911 more reported -- the second most in the nation after a record 1,130 Tuesday. In one week, Brazil has risen from 13,158 to 18,894 deaths in sixth. The South American nation reported 21,472 cases, also a record in the nation and the most in the world, 64 ahead of the United States.
The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States in total deaths at 35,704, reported 363 additional ones after 545 Tuesday. The record was 1,172 on April 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place, gaining 161, one less than Tuesday -- the lowest since 97 on March 9. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007. No. 4 France, didn't report any deaths Tuesday and gained 110 Wednesday to total 28,132. Spain also added 110 for fifth at 27,888.
Nations in the top 10 reporting additional deaths in double figures are No. 7 Belgium with 42, No. 8 Germany with 77, No. 9 Iran with 64. No. 10 Canada rose by 119 to 6,031.
Mexico is in 12th place with 5,332, with an increase of 758, shattering the record in the nation -- previous high was 353 on March 13. No. 13 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Thursday – the last one reported was April 26.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 88 more deaths in 15th place with 3,831as well as 724 cases. Neighboring Norway reported one more death at 234 as well as 14 more cases.
Russia continues to skyrocket in cases with 8,764 more for a total of 308,705, second behind the United States. Russia reported 135 more deaths to rise to 2,972 in 18th, passing Ecuador.
