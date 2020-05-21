Coronavirus deaths in Palm Beach County climb by record 17; state rises by 48

Palm Beach County matched its record for most reported new coronavirus deaths in one day and the largest increase in the state, 17, to rise to 308 as the statewide toll climbed by 48 to 2,144 and cases spiked, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, the state reported 44 new deaths and Palm Beach County rose by 9. Last Thursday, the increases were 48 in the state and 9 in the county.
On Tuesday, April 28, the county also reported 17 additional deaths and the state posted a record 83. Traditionally, numbers surge on Tuesdays after weekend data are lower.
New cases statewide shot up dramatically from 527 to 1,204. In Palm Beach County, they climbed by 192, compared with 77 Wednesday and 41 Tuesday.
The Treasure Coast reported 70 new cases, compared with 26 the day before. These increases were 53 in Martin, 13 in St. Lucie, and 2 each in Indian River and Okeechoee counties.
The Treasure Coast area reported no additional deaths Thursday. St. Lucie is at 28, Indian River at 9, Martin at 8 and Okechobee none.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, increasing by 13 to 602 in one day. Broward County rose by 1 to 286, which is 22 behind Palm Beach County. Earlier this week, Broward was ahead of Palm Beach County. Tied for fourth with 88 are Lee, which reported not deaths, and Manatee, which gained 4.
Thirty-one of the 44 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,241 deaths for 57.97 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.01 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 2.7 percent compared with 1.0 percent Wednesday.
In all, there were 42,915 additional tests reported Thursday compared with 38,452 Wednesday. A total of 815,574 have been tested with 765,254 negative results and the remaining 1,655 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.4 percent in the state compared with 6.0 percent in the United States and 6.5 percent worldwide, which neared 330,000 deaths and passed 5 million cases Wednesday. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.2 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 8.0 percent in St. Lucie, 8.2 percent in Indian River and 1.7 percent in Martin.
The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man to a 103-year-old women, both in Miami-Dade. Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older in state data. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 43 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 305 cases of infants to 4 years old and 677 from 314 among the 47,471 testing positive through Wednesday. The total cases now are 48,615.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states. The seven new deaths reported Wednesday are five men and two women, ranging from 43 to 94. The detailed daily report comes out later Thursday.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104. Martin County also reported on Sunday an infant girl tested positive.
Through Wednesday, West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 904 cases, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 819, Boca Raton with 572, Boynton Beach with 523, Delray Beach with 439 and Belle Glade has 296. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 227. Stuart's cases jumped to 177 from 158 Tuesday and 94 one week ago, and Indiantown from 148 to 152.
Palm Beach County has 4,948 cases out of 59,948 total tested, including 109 awaiting results, for 8.3 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 135,964 positive cases out of 152,690 tested for 10.7 percent, and Broward is second with 6,514 cases and 87,362 tested for 7.5 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 349 positive out of 8,624 for 4.0 percent, Martin with 472 of 5,974 for 7.9 percent, Indian River with 110 out of 3,783 for 2.9 percent and Okeechobee with 51 out of 1,367 for 3.7 percent. Martin's percentage dropped from 10.8 to 10.8 Wednesday. In the county, testing has climbed dramatically from 3,658 two days ago -- 1,225 more Thursday and 1,091 more Wednesday.
On Thursday, Indian River reported the youngest person testing positive, 5. The previous yougnest was an 8-year-old boy.
A total of 8,946 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 165 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 1,015in Palm Beach County, 88 in St. Lucie, 66 in Martin, 29 in Indian River and 7 in Okeechobee.
Florida is in 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, according to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {}Worldometers.infoBrightspotCmsObjectEnd through Wednesday. Maryland has reported 27 more deaths than Florida, including 42 Wednesday.
Through Wednesdaym Florida has 98 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 287 per million. New York, which represents one-third of the deaths in the nation, has 1,481 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 42.2 per million.
National data
The death toll was 94,994 with 1,461 additional deaths through Wednesday night. Cases hit 1,590,991 with 21,408 additional ones. On Tuesday, there were 1,552 more deaths and 20,289 cases. Last Wednesday, there were 1,822 additional deaths and 21,711 more cases.
Four states reported additional deaths in triple figures Wednesday, compared with five Tuesday.
No. 1 New York reported the most -- 168 -- the same as Tuesday to move to 28,816. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state.
Neighboring New Jersey had the second-most deaths, 156 after 143 the day before, for second place with 10,747. Illinois reported 146 deaths -- one more than the record set Tuesday -- to climb to 4,525 in sixth place. No. 3 Massachusetts added 128 deaths after 76 Tuesday for a total of 6,066.
In double digits were No. 4 Michigan with 43, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 71, No. 7 Connecticut with 57, No. 8 California with 87, No. 9 Louisiana with 27.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 22 after 26 Tuesday. No. 18 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th behind Virginia, reporting 7 more deaths to reach 1,036 as well as 182 more cases.
One week ago Thursday in the United States, there were 87,293 deaths, two weeks ago there were 76,928, three weeks ago 63,856, four weeks ago 50,234, five weeks ago 34,905, six weeks ago 19,802, seven weeks ago 7,756, eight weeks ago 1,614, nine weeks ago 239, 10 weeks ago 41, 11 weeks ago 12 and 12 weeks ago none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 30.8 percent of the 4,579 additional deaths and 28.6 percent of the world total Wednesday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The deaths are still skyrocketing in Brazil with 911 more reported -- the second most in the nation after a record 1,130 Tuesday. In one week, Brazil has risen from 13,158 to 18,894 deaths in sixth. The South American nation reported 21,472 cases, also a record in the nation and the most in the world, 64 ahead of the United States.
The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States in total deaths at 35,704, reported 363 additional ones after 545 Tuesday. The record was 1,172 on April 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place, gaining 161, one less than Tuesday -- the lowest since 97 on March 9. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007. No. 4 France, didn't report any deaths Tuesday and gained 110 Wednesday to total 28,132. Spain also added 110 for fifth at 27,888.
Nations in the top 10 reporting additional deaths in double figures are No. 7 Belgium with 42, No. 8 Germany with 77, No. 9 Iran with 64. No. 10 Canada rose by 119 to 6,031.
Mexico is in 12th place with 5,332, with an increase of 758, shattering the record in the nation -- previous high was 353 on March 13. No. 13 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Thursday – the last one reported was April 26.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 88 more deaths in 15th place with 3,831as well as 724 cases. Neighboring Norway reported one more death at 234 as well as 14 more cases.
Russia continues to skyrocket in cases with 8,764 more for a total of 308,705, second behind the United States. Russia reported 135 more deaths to rise to 2,972 in 18th, passing Ecuador.
