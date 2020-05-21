Coronavirus testing site will open at FAU on Friday

A state lawmaker’s request for a coronavirus testing site in Boca Raton will become a reality on Friday.
Earlier this month, State Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, made a plea to the Palm Beach County Commission, voicing her frustration about a lack of testing in southern Palm Beach County.
Now, a new COVID-19 drive-through testing site will open Friday on the north end of the Florida Atlantic University campus at the FAU Tech Runway located at 901 NW 35th St. Residents seeking testing should enter the site from Spanish River Boulevard.
Appointments are required for testing, but a doctor’s referral is not needed.
To make an appointment, call 1-800-209-7919 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.
Identification is required with name, date of birth and photo, and patients are advised to wear a face covering.
“The phased plan to reopen puts testing front and center as Palm Beach County’s best defense against waves of COVID-19 outbreaks. As we move into the next phase of response, more testing sites will mean that we will be better able to understand where this virus is, who has it, and to make sure we isolate cases," said Slosberg in a written statement.
