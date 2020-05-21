1,702 coronavirus tests in Fla. ‘damaged in transit’

More than 1,700 coronavirus tests administered at drive-thru and walk-up testing sites in Florida were damaged in transit, including about 60 from Palm Beach County, officials told WFLX FOX 29 on Thursday.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a statement Thursday that 1,702 tests were "damaged in transit" earlier this month.
"Any person whose sample was damaged will be contacted as soon as possible," the statement said. "These individuals will be prioritized for retesting at the site where they were originally tested."
John Jamason, Palm Beach County's deputy director of public affairs, said about 30 of the damaged tests came from the FITTeam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach and the South County Civic Center near Delray Beach.
"All of the people originally tested have been contacted and will be retested," Jamason said.
