Grant money available Friday for local businesses

The money is broken up into two categories. $50 million for businesses with 25 or fewer employees. The max payout for this division is $25,000. The Business Development Board said applicants need to provide a completed application, tax returns and payroll report, and a county business tax receipt plus a copy of their registered business on Sunbiz.org . The remaining $10 million is for companies with 25 or more employees. Again, the max payout is $25,000.