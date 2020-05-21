NOAA predicts ‘above average’ hurricane season

"Social distancing and other CDC guidance to keep you safe from COVID-19 may impact the disaster preparedness plan you had in place, including what is in your go-kit, evacuation routes, shelters, and more," said Carlos Castillo, the acting Deputy Administrator for Resilience at FEMA. "It is time to revise and adjust your emergency plan now. Natural disasters won’t wait, so I encourage you to keep COVID-19 in mind when revising or making your plan for you and your loved ones, and don’t forget your pets."