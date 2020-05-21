Out-of-worker West Palm DJ helping others file for unemployment

Months after unemployed Florida workers reported problems with the state's unemployment website, frustration continues.
However, a West Palm Beach man is gaining popularity on social media for his ability to help people navigate and apply for unemployment benefits in Florida.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida
Amit Rampersad seems to have a knack for helping people file on the frustrating employment website.
“I have people calling me. I got people texting me randomly on Facebook pop-up messages [asking for help],” said Rampersad. “For the most part, about 95 percent of the people I help, it's right away."
With Rampersad’s help, Brandon Siegler was able to file for unemployment quickly.
“I was approved right when we were done with it,” said Siegler.
Rampersad is an out-of-work disc jockey but now has a popular video on his BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Amit Knightly Facebook page BrightspotCmsObjectEnd that goes step by step on how to fill out the sometimes confusing application form. He often shares video tips to help those struggling to file.
He says his inbox is now full these days with requests for help.
Rampersad said he took the time to study the state’s website and be careful with the answers to each question after he was initially denied benefits.
“I’m very hands on so I research things and figured it out,” said Rampersad.
Rampersad is also planning a fundraiser Memorial Day weekend, billed as BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} "South FL Impacted DJ's Fund." BrightspotCmsObjectEnd
Scripps Only Content 2020