Palm Beach Zoo plans to reopen to members first, then public

Gates are soon set to reopen to guests at the Palm Beach Zoo.
Access will be open to members only first, followed by a grand reopening to the general public.
"Whether it's watching people interact as they go by or hearing their voices, the animals absolutely love that," Palm Beach Zoo curator Mike Terrell said.
Terrell said the animals at the Palm Beach Zoo have taken notice since doors abruptly closed on March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I wouldn't call it sadness," he said. "I would just say they behave differently."
Hundreds of animals are cared for by a team of zookeepers daily. With less human faces, Terrell said, they've had to work extra hard to ensure they are given enough attention.
Other animals are using the change to focus on the survival of their species.
"One of the things the lack of guests seems to have has caused is an increase in breeding," Terrell said. "Some of the animals like the private time."
An official reopening date has not been announced.
Scripps Only Content 2020