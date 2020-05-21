Riviera Beach agency approves COVID-19 Small Businesses Forgivable Loan Program

The Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency has approved a loan program for struggling small businesses.
The COVID-19 Small Businesses Forgivable Loan Program was approved by the CRA Board of Commissioners and it will be available beginning May 22 at 8:30 a.m.
According to a news release, the loan for small businesses in the CRA District will be for up to $5,000 for eligible expenses associated with payroll support, inventory purchases and/or utility expenses.
To apply, click here .
