Riviera Beach agency approves COVID-19 Small Businesses Forgivable Loan Program

Riviera Beach agency approves COVID-19 Small Businesses Forgivable Loan Program
May 21, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 11:18 PM

The Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency has approved a loan program for struggling small businesses.

The COVID-19 Small Businesses Forgivable Loan Program was approved by the CRA Board of Commissioners and it will be available beginning May 22 at 8:30 a.m.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida

According to a news release, the loan for small businesses in the CRA District will be for up to $5,000 for eligible expenses associated with payroll support, inventory purchases and/or utility expenses.

To apply, click here .

Scripps Only Content 2020