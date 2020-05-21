Wellington's 'Hitting the Road' series showcasing businesses on the rebound

Many businesses are learning how to move forward in a post-pandemic world, and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce is taking a new approach to help boost consumer confidence.
To help local businesses bounce back, the organization has launched a "Hitting the Road Series" on their Facebook page.
The owner of Mole, a new authentic Mexican restaurant in Wellington, recently recorded a virtual tour for the village’s Chamber of Commerce to highlight the safety measures he’s taking after reopening.
“All my staff is obligated to wear masks, gloves in kitchen, gloves if they’re making guacamole ... table side fresh,” said Nick Cervera, the owner of Mole.
The restaurant first started serving up ceviche and fresh food in February, just few weeks before the coronavirus caused the economy to come to a screeching halt.
“Now we have to start over again, back to the grind, and it’s not what it was before. It’s much slower now,” said Cervera.
The chamber has recorded videos showing how businesses are working to protect customers.
“We’re talking about the guidelines, and we’re actually putting it on video and broadcasting it on Facebook and Instagram so everyone knows what our businesses are doing,” said Michela Green of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.
The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, which reflects business conditions across the globe, deteriorated in April following a sharp decline in March.
Wellington’s Chamber of Commerce and business owners hope the videos will change that trend and help them rebound.
“We’re doing whatever we can do to keep folks comfortable, that if they come to Mole they’ll be safe,” said Cervera.
The Chamber of Commerce has also helped businesses apply for loans and answer questions. Its “Hitting the Road” series has been successful with appointments booked for the next two weeks.
