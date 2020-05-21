YMCA of South Palm Beach County announces reopening

The YMCA of Palm Beach County announced Thursday the reopening of its facility, following a 65-day closure due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
The Peter Blum Family YMCA and the DeVos-Blum Family YMCA will reopen its doors on June , following the guidance of state and local health authorities.
The reopening will be done in phases under the guidance of state and local health authorities.
“The YMCA of South Palm Beach County has served our community for more than 48 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Jason Hagensick, President and CEO of the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential.”
Special accommodations have been made for social distancing and numerous other safety precautions.
When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors as safe as possible,” said Hagensick.
