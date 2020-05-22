All sandbars closed in Palm Beach County on Memorial Day weekend

All sandbars, islands and shorelines in Palm Beach County will be closed for Memorial Day weekend, including Beer Cann Island and sandbar, Peanut Island and sandbar, Munyon Islands, and Jupiter and Tequesta sandbars, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Rafting and flotillas, as well as tying, roping of boats to each other is prohibited. This includes all boats, kayakers and paddle boarders.
The sheriff's office said that vessels may anchor in deep water and must be 50-feet apart from each other.
Violations of the Emergency Order can result in civil fine, arrest and seizure of assets.
"These guidelines are in place for the SAFETY and WELFARE of Palm Beach County’s boating and water sports community," said the sheriff's office in a news release.
