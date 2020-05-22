AMBER Alert issued for 9-year-old abducted in Miami-Dade County

May 22, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 12:43 AM

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy who officials say has been abducted in Miami-Dade County.

Alejandro Ripley was last seen near the intersection of SW 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts and black Crocs shoes.

He is described as 4 feet 11, weighing 120 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left leg.

According to officials, Alejandro was abducted by two unknown black males driving an unknown light blue 4-door sedan.

One of the abductors may be wearing all black clothing and black bandana as a face mask. Officials said he may also have cornrows in his hair.

Anyone who locates the suspects is asked to not approach and contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774.

