Consignment shops welcome back customers in Palm Beach Co.

Shoppers are slowly trickling back to retail stores and consignment shops across Florida.
“It's our first day back, but you know what? We've already had our regular customers that we've been friends with over the year texting, 'When are you open?’ said Susan Merkel, manager at the Tri-County Animal Rescue Thrift Shop in Boca Raton.
The shop is back in business but with a few restrictions because of the pandemic.
“I'm only allowing three customers in the store at a time. I have my new mask, plexiglass. Everyone who comes in the store must wear a mask,” said Merkel.
She said they're holding off on donations as they get back to business.
Economists say the resale industry will face unique challenges.
Dr. Scott Pearson, associate professor of finance at Palm Beach Atlantic University, said stores will have to adapt to survive.
“Those of us that are going to make it through, we're still going to have to do a lot of adapting. We're going to have to really rethink. We're going to need governments to give us the flexibility to rethink and re-adapt and adjust. The recovery is going to take some time,” said Pearson.
At the consignment exchange in Boca Raton, they plan to boost customer confidence with extra attention to cleanliness.
“When anything comes in, we inspect it carefully, make sure it's clean and free of tears, rips or any type of damage,” said Noris Landi, owner of the Consignment Exchange.
The Consignment Exchange said what really sets them apart are the relationships they have with their shoppers, who treat it like a personal shopping experience.
After 20 years, they say the next chapter of their business will be handled with care.
“We're at consignment number like 1,600, so that's the reason we're not taking any new people in ... what's coming in we know,” said Landi.
