Florida unemployment rate skyrockets to 12.9%

New figures released Friday show the unemployment rate skyrocketed in Florida last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Unemployment in Florida went from 4.4 percent in March to 12.9 percent in April, according to data supplied by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida
State officials said there were 1.2 million jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9.4 million. Positions in the leisure and hospitality business were hit the hardest with an astounding 520,200 jobs lost since the same time last year.
Other industries impacted in the last few months include trade, transportation and utilities, which lost 145,100 jobs. Professional and business services also lost 117,400 jobs in the last 12 months.
Osceola County in Central Florida had the highest unemployment rate in April 2020 -- 20.3 percent. This was followed by Monroe County at 17.5 percent and Orange County at 16.5 percent.
Palm Beach County reached a record high unemployment rate of 13.9 percent in April, according to CareerSource Palm Beach County. As a comparison, in April 2019, the unemployment rate was 3 percent in Palm Beach County.
“As predicted, April was one of the worst months in labor market history with over 93,000 jobs lost in the county,” said Julia Dattolo, interim president and CEO of CareerSource Palm Beach County, said in a written statement. “That said, we are hopeful the impact will be short-term and, with businesses reopening, we are likely to see some improvement in our local economy with the next report.”
Overall, the U.S. unemployment rate was 14.7 percent in April as the country looks to rebound from the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.
Scripps Only Content 2020