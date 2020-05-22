Junior lifeguard camps prepare for summer

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on youth activities to include summer camps and athletic activities.
DeSantis said there’s been zero fatalities in the state under the age 25 and kids have been out of organized activities long enough. He said there needs to be a pathway to get it back.
”I think that a lot of parents are going to be interested in being able to have their kids involved in activities, but at the same time this is a parents decision,” said DeSantis.
The people who run Marine First Responders Junior Lifeguard Camp are breathing a sigh of relief. Camp is set to begin June 1 in Jensen Beach and the owner said the people who visit beaches may depend on his campers one day.
“We like to look at a hazard and mitigate it the best we can before a rescue even happens,” said Joshua Greinstein, Marine First Responders Junior Lifeguard Camp owner.
Off of the shore of Jenson Beach, if there’s trouble in the water and Brody Greinstein, 9, is there to the rescue. He’s one of approximately 80 enrollees for Marine First Responders Junior Lifeguard Camp for ages nine to 14.
”It’s just so important to know these skills because you never know when you might use them,” said lifeguard John Edmondson.
And for enrollees the weekly sessions aren’t just a day on the beach. The three-month camp curriculum covers the components of in-water rescue, CPR, USLA competition games and water sports such as swimming, body surfing, body boarding, surfing and free diving basic safety.
The curriculum also has an environmental element with oceanography/environmental lessons. Peak season for sea turtle hatchlings is approaching, and it’s part the curriculum.
”Everybody can have an impact,” said Carly Batts, a sea turtle technician at Ecological Associate, Inc.. “They’re our next leaders.
”It’s good to start them young because at a young age they’ll remember it for life,” added Edmondson.
Click here to learn more about Marine First Responders Junior Lifeguard Camp, which runs from June to August or call (772) 485-5960.
