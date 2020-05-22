LIVE: Florida lifting all restrictions on youth activities

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Just in time for summer, Florida is lifting all restrictions on youth activities effective immediately, including athletics and summer camps.
Gov. Ron DeSantis made that announcement at an indoor basketball court at Ed Austin Park in Jacksonville.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 48,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 2,144 deaths.
