LIVE: Palm Beach County leaders give coronavirus update
May 22, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 12:43 PM

Palm Beach County leaders are giving an update Friday afternoon on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are holding a news conference at a new COVID-19 testing site at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

A county spokesperson said the testing location, located at FAU's Tech Runway at 901 NW 35th Street, is one of more than 40 community-based and commercial testing sites in Palm Beach County.

According to the latest numbers from the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 5,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 311 deaths.

