Martin County School District launches return to work, school surveys

The Martin County School District has launched a return to work and school survey for parents , guardians and employees.
The survey brings an opportunity to provide feedback about returning to schools and worksites in the 2020-2021 school year, the district said.
"Our students, parents and employees have done a tremendous job of remaining flexible and dedicated to learning despite the uncertainty and disruptions we have experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Superintendent Laurie J. Gaylord shared. "As many public health considerations will likely extend into the new school year, these surveys will allow us to understand the needs, concerns and preferences of our families and employees as we plan for the start of school in August."
The following surveys can be completed by parents, guardians and employees no later than May 28, 2020.
Parent Survey - English [r20.rs6.net]
Encuesta para Padres-Español [r20.rs6.net]
Employee Survey – English [r20.rs6.net]
Encuesta de Empleados -Español [r20.rs6.net]
