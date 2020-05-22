Palm Beach Co. businesses begin applying for CARES Act money

Businesses in Palm Beach County on Friday can begin to apply for grants and forgivable loans as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The act was passed in March by the federal government to aid state and local governments in their recovery from the financial impact from COVID-19.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida
Last month, Palm Beach County was allocated $261 million through the federal stimulus program.
The BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} county is using $50 million to help small businesses BrightspotCmsObjectEnd that have 25 employees or less, and $10 million to help businesses that have more than 25 employees. Each business can receive up to $25,000.
Businesses can BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} apply for money BrightspotCmsObjectEnd through the CARES Act until June 12 on Palm Beach County's website.
Roseann Fuschetto, a hairstylist in West Palm Beach, is applying for funding as she looks to rebound after being out of work since March 22.
“When all this came about, I felt unsafe, so I actually stopped working a little before Gov. DeSantis shut everything down,” said Fuschetto. “Now, the women are clamoring to get back in [to get their hair done].”
She and her assistant are now looking to restart their salon in June.
Reporter Michelle Quesada is speaking with businesses owners applying for the funds and if they have encountered any problems. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 4 and 5:30 for her reports.
Below is a full breakdown of how the county said they will use the CARES Act money:
Scripps Only Content 2020