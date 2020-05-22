Palm Beach County leaders to give coronavirus update

Palm Beach County leaders to give coronavirus update
By Ryan Hughes | May 22, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 11:09 AM

Palm Beach County leaders will give an update Friday afternoon on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at a new COVID-19 testing site at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

A county spokesperson said the testing location, located at FAU's Tech Runway at 901 NW 35th Street, is one of more than 40 community-based and commercial testing sites in Palm Beach County.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

According to the latest numbers from the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 5,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 311 deaths.

Scripps Only Content 2020