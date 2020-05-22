Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West Palm Beach

A pedestrian is seriously injured following a hit-and-run in West Palm Beach Friday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
The crash happened at 8:51 p.m. at the intersection of 45th Street and Broadway Ave.
Police said the pedestrian was crossing at the intersection when a vehicle traveling south struck the pedestrian and fled south on Broadway Ave.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a white and black Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC SUV. Police said the colors on the vehicle are separated horizontally.
According to police, the vehicle should have damage to the headlight housing.
The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Streigold at 561-822-1608.
