Some Palm Beach County community pools remain closed

Palm Beach County leaders allowed community pools to reopen several weeks ago, yet many pools have chosen to keep their pools closed.
"Clearly, as you can see, you can't go in," said Jennifer LaForest, whose pool at the Manatee Bay Apartments in Boytnon Beach closed in March.
LaForest has been waiting to hear it will reopen.
"I have a few friends in Delray and their pools are open," said LaForest.
LaForest said her apartment complex hasn't been able to give her any information about a reopening date.
"We are getting antsy and we need answers and we are not getting any at this complex," said LaForest.
LaForest isn't alone. Just down the street at the Colonial Club, residents have signed a petition to remove the lock and yellow caution tape from their pool gate.
"We have been talking about trying to make it more reasonable," said Commissioner Robert Weinroth.
Weinroth said the county did loosen restrictions for pools to reopen by allowing individual complexes to make the decision.
"We have put the responsibility to maintain and keep things clean on the association, but they don’t have to have staff there all the time," said Weinroth.
LaForest said she just wants some sort of communication.
WPTV reached out to both Manatee Bay and Colonial Club for comment. The Colonial Club's homeowners' association told residents they will meet in a few weeks to discuss the pool.
"Even giving us hope for the next couple weeks would make us happy," said LaForest. "We all know we have to work and do this together because this won't work unless we do this together."
