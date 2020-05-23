F-16 flyover honors first responders in South Florida

On Saturday, four F-16s with the 482nd Fighter Wing "The Makos" from the Air Force Reserve Command in Homestead, along with the U.S. Coast Guard's helicopter and C-144 aircraft, flew over hospitals in South Florida to thank first responders for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
The aircraft flew over Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
Dr. Setty Viralam of Good Samaritan Medical Center said, “It is great to have this honor to be expressed for the front line workers. It makes us proud to come out to do our jobs everyday.”
Sally Evers, a Registered Nurse and E.R. Trauma Nurse at Good Samaritan Medical Center said, “That was so great. For them to take the time, the energy and come to visit us and thank us. Bless them.”
The honor flights flew over a total of 34 hospitals in South Florida on Saturday.
