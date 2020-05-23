Mother of boy found dead arrested, accused of murder

The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was found dead in Miami-Dade County has been arrested in connection with his death.
Patricia Ripley, 45, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center about 2:45 a.m. Saturday. She faces a charge of first-degree murder.
The arrest comes a day after the BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} body of a child BrightspotCmsObjectEnd, believed to be Alejandro Ripley, was found in the water near the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club.
An Amber Alert had been issued for the boy, who was autistic, after his mother claimed she was being followed by two men in a blue, four-door sedan.
Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said Ripley told detectives that she was driving west on Southwest 88th Street when the car that was following her tried to side-swipe her vehicle, forcing her to veer onto Southwest 158th Avenue.
The car then blocked Ripley's vehicle as a passenger got out, ambushing her and demanding drugs from her, Rodriguez said.
Ripley told the man she didn't have any drugs, at which time he snatched her son and cellphone, Rodriguez said. The man then got back in the car, which sped away.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Friday morning that the Amber Alert had been canceled after the boy was found dead.
Ripley was being held without bond.
Miami-Dade police have not provided any details about the arrest.
Scripps Only Content 2020