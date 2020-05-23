Pedestrian fatally injured in hit-and-run in West Palm Beach

A pedestrian was fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach Friday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
The crash happened at 8:51 p.m. at the intersection of 45th Street and Broadway Ave.
Police said the pedestrian, identified as 36-year-old David Dering, was crossing at the intersection when a vehicle traveling south struck him and fled south on Broadway Ave.
Police announced Saturday morning that Dering did not survive his injuries.
According to West Palm Beach police, the suspect and the suspect vehicle have been located.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
