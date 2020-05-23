"Pop-up" antibody testing site opens in Atlantis

A pop-up antibody testing site has opened in South Florida.
Dr. Rudy Trejo of Neighborhood of Family Doctors in Lake Worth Beach held coronavirus antibody testing Saturday and will again Sunday.
People can drive through and get the results in 15 minutes.
The cost of the test is $100.
Trejo said he did this because he wants everyone to get tested and get back to work.
"The nasal swab can take up to two days and because of the volume of people testing, it can take up to a week," Trejo said. "And for people who want to return to work on Tuesday, they want to know quickly."
There will be another pop-up testing site in Delray Beach on June 6-7. No appointment is needed.
More details can be found at https://www.floridaantibodytesting.com/testing
