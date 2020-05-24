Man shot in Vero Beach, deputies have identified a suspect

A man was shot at least two times in Vero Beach on Sunday.
Deputies in Indian River County have identified a suspect and are working to secure a warrant to make an arrest.
The shooting took place at 11:54 a.m.
Deputies are unsure of the exact location that the shooting took place, but the victim was found outside of Jackie's Sandwich Shop in the 5400 block of 45th Street.
A motive for the shooting is currently unknown.
The victim was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries and is expected to survive.
