Man shot in Vero Beach, deputies have identified a suspect

May 24, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 5:08 PM

A man was shot at least two times in Vero Beach on Sunday.

Deputies in Indian River County have identified a suspect and are working to secure a warrant to make an arrest.

The shooting took place at 11:54 a.m.

Deputies are unsure of the exact location that the shooting took place, but the victim was found outside of Jackie's Sandwich Shop in the 5400 block of 45th Street.

A motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

The victim was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

