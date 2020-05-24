Rainy weather didn't deter beachgoers in Martin County

Rough surf and gloomy weather didn't stop people from setting up their lawn chairs and umbrellas at Stuart Beach on Sunday.
Officials with the Martin County Sheriff's Office says people have been abiding by the rules.
Lt. Ryan Grimsdale said, “We’ve had a lot of voluntary compliance on our beaches and on our waterways. We would encourage people just to again just maintain safety whether that’s in the COVID-19 realm or in the method in which they operate their vessel or when they are swimming and they are with their families. Just to be safe, be cognizant of their surroundings and just enjoy themselves.”
As a precaution, as with any holiday, Martin County Sheriff's Office has stepped up patrols and units on waterways and beaches.
Scripps Only Content 2020