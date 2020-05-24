Woods, Manning win charity golf match in Hobe Sound

Tom Brady delivered the shot of the match by holing out from the fairway. Tiger Woods didn't miss a fairway and earned some revenge on Phil Mickelson.
This exhibition match at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound was as entertaining as the real thing. It was called "The Match: Champions for Charity," and it was the second and final TV exhibition before the PGA Tour returns for real in just over two weeks.
Woods and Peyton Manning won 1-up.
The goal was to raise $10 million for COVID-19 relief funds. Online donations sent money climbing toward about twice that much.
