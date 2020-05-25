Delray Beach rescinds all previous beach restrictions

The city of Delray Beach announced Sunday they have lifted all previous restrictions at their beaches.
When the beach opened last week , visitors were not allowed to sunbathe, surf or bring a chair.
However, on Sunday the city posted on Facebook that "all previous beach restriction are rescinded, effective immediately.”
Beach concessions including chairs, umbrella and cabana services may also operate.
Beachgoers are reminded to still follow CDC guidelines, maintain social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 10 persons.
The Delray Beach Pavilion is also open daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
